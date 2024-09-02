Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Govt Extends Application Deadline to September 30, Check Details Here

The Maharashtra government has extended the application deadline for the 'Mukhymantri Ladki Bahin Yojana Scheme' by one month, now set for September 30, to accommodate women who missed the initial deadline of August 31. This extension provides significant relief to those who had not yet applied.

Initially, the government set a deadline of July 31 for the scheme but extended it to August 31 due to the high volume of applications and difficulties with document submission. Many women still faced challenges in applying, and some applications were rejected. The new extension aims to allow these women to benefit from the scheme.

Eligible women who apply by the new deadline will receive a total of 4,500 rupees for the months of July, August, and September. Women who applied after July 31 and whose applications are approved will receive 3,000 rupees for July and August.

The scheme, launched earlier this year, has seen an overwhelming response from women across the state. According to reports, the government has received 2.40 crore applications. Of these, 1.5 crore eligible women have already received 3,000 rupees in their accounts for the months of July and August. The remaining 40 to 42 lakh applications are pending due to issues with linking bank accounts, Aadhaar numbers, and mobile numbers. The Women and Child Development Department has stated that efforts are underway to resolve these issues and ensure all eligible women receive their benefits promptly. The second phase of fund transfers has begun, and payments are expected to be deposited soon.

Key Highlights of the Extension: