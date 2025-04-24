Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Govt to Transfer Rs 3,000 for April and May Installments Together? Check Details Inside

The BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra has resonated deeply with women across the state, sparking immense interest in the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Under this scheme, eligible women receive Rs 1,500 per month directly into their bank accounts through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). However, many women beneficiaries in the state have been eagerly waiting and wondering when they will receive the April 2025 instalment of Rs 1500.

Several news reports suggest that the April and May installments of Rs 3,000 under the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme may be deposited together. The payment is expected to be made in the last week of April, possibly around the Akshaya Tritiya festival on April 30.

Minister Aditi Tatkare on Ladki Bahin Yojana

Earlier, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare had announced that the April 2025 installment would be deposited before the end of the month. Now, as April draws to a close, sources indicate that both the April and May installments might be combined into a single transfer.

So far, beneficiaries have received nine installments, and the upcoming April installment will mark the 10th under this Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, which was announced by the Mahayuti alliance during the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls to give direct financial assistance to women, helping poor and backwards classes in the state.

Meanwhile, applications are being verified. Women who do not meet the scheme’s eligibility criteria are being disqualified. The government is currently examining income details, and many applications have already been rejected. This number is expected to rise further as scrutiny continues. Only women who meet the eligibility criteria will continue to benefit from the scheme, which aims to support economically disadvantaged women across Maharashtra.