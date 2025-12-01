Ladki Bahin Yojana November Installment: Women Beneficiaries of Rs 15,00 Likely To be Deposited on This Date

Although November has already ended, beneficiaries are yet to receive the November installment under the “Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin” scheme. This delay has left many women anxious, especially since e-KYC has been made mandatory. Some are even worried that their names might have been removed from the list due to incomplete KYC. A new update regarding the November installment has now come to light.

Under this scheme, eligible women receive ₹1500 every month. Earlier, the installment was regularly deposited into beneficiaries’ bank accounts between the 15th and 20th of every month. However, in recent months, the payments have been delayed and are usually credited in the first week of the following month.

When will the November installment be credited?

Local body elections are currently underway in Maharashtra. Elections for 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats (a total of 288 bodies), including direct chairperson elections, are scheduled for 2 December 2025, with counting on 3 December 2025. Since the Model Code of Conduct is in force in these areas, the installment is unlikely to be released during this period. However, it is expected that the payment may be credited after the election results, i.e., sometime after 4 December 2025.

e-KYC Deadline Extended

To increase transparency and ensure timely benefits under the scheme, the government introduced an e-KYC facility on the official website (https://ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in) starting 18 September, originally for two months. This deadline has now been extended to 31 December 2025. The e-KYC process is simple and convenient, and many beneficiaries have already completed it. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has urged those who have not yet done their e-KYC to complete the process before 31 December 2025.