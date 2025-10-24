Ladki Bahin Yojana October Installment Date: Payment of Rs 1,500 Likely To Be Credited on This Date

The women beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana are still waiting for their October 2025 installment. Women were expected that the amount of Rs 1,500 would be credited to their accounts during Diwali, especially around Bhaubeej, but they did not receive any good news during the festive period. This delay has raised several questions among eligible beneficiaries.

With only seven days left in October 2025, no official update has been released regarding the installment. Hence, it is being speculated that the October payment may be delayed and could be credited next month.

The Rs 1,500 installment for October is expected to be paid in November. The September payment was also delayed, and for several months now, beneficiaries have not been receiving the amount on time. Therefore, it is likely that the October installment will also be deposited in November.

For the past few months, delays have been common under the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme. Usually, when an installment is postponed, the amount is credited to women’s accounts the following month. This time too, the money is expected to be deposited within the first two weeks of November 2025.

Meanwhile, the KYC process for beneficiaries is currently underway. It is mandatory to complete this verification, and a two-month period has been provided for it. All eligible women must complete their KYC process within this timeframe.