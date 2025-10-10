Ladki Bahin Yojana September Installment of Rs 1,500 to Be Credited on This Day; Here's How to Complete e-KYC

The eligible women beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme have some good news ahead of Diwali 2025. Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has announced that the September 2025 instalment of Ladki Bahin Yojana will be credited on Friday, October 10.

This announcement comes as a relief for many families affected by floods due to heavy rains across Maharashtra. Ahead of the festive season, Rs 1,500 is much-needed financial comfort to women and their households, mostly to affected families.

The announcement made on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister My Beloved Sister Scheme: An Unbroken Revolution in Women's Empowerment!” "The process of distributing the honorarium for September to all eligible beneficiaries of the Chief Minister My Beloved Sister Scheme will commence from tomorrow. Soon, the honorarium will be credited to the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of all eligible beneficiaries of the scheme."

She added that the initiative, built on the trust and support of women across Maharashtra, continues to move forward successfully. To ensure smooth payment, the minister also urged beneficiaries to complete their e-KYC within the next two months through the official website — https://ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in

"This revolution in empowerment, driven by the unwavering trust of the mothers and sisters of Maharashtra, is progressing successfully. To ensure this journey continues seamlessly, the E-KYC facility has been made available on the website https://ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in since last month. A humble request to all beloved sisters to complete the E-KYC process within the next two months," she wrote further.

Tatkare emphasised that completing the e-KYC process promptly would help avoid future payment delays and ensure uninterrupted benefit distribution.

How to Complete e-KYC?

1. Visit the official website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

2 Click on the 'e-KYC Process' link, which is blinking on the home page.

3. Enter Aadhaar number and captcha.

4. Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

You might face some glitches and take time to load the website. Some also face OTP issues after entering their Aadhaar number on the official portal.

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched by the Mahayuti-led Maharashtra government under which has become a game changer in women’s welfare and empowerment. Under the scheme, eligible women receive Rs 1,500 per month and the respective amount will be directly credited to their bank accounts. Despite the delay in the September instalment, Minister Aditi Tatkare has assured that all eligible beneficiaries will start receiving Rs 1,500 from October 10.