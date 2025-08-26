Ladki Bahin Yojana: Supriya Sule Calls for CAG Probe, Questions Maharashtra Govt Over 26 Lakh Ineligible Beneficiaries in Women’s Aid Scheme

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, launched a year ago, provides ₹1,500 per month to over one crore women in Maharashtra. Following the assembly elections, the state government reviewed the eligibility criteria and found that lakhs of recipients may not qualify. Recent data suggests that around 26 lakh women could be ineligible. On Monday, Maharashtra’s Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare stated that, on a preliminary basis, nearly 26 lakh women have been flagged as ineligible beneficiaries under the scheme. Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule alleged widespread corruption in the program, claiming that many eligible women have been left out and are not receiving the benefits.Tatkare informed that the state had prepared the preliminary list. The list has been sent to district authorities for physical verification. After the scrutiny is completed, the ineligible beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme will face consequences.

मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहीण योजनेंतर्गत लाभ घेत असलेल्या लाभार्थींपैकी सुमारे 26 लक्ष लाभार्थी योजनेच्या निकषानुसार पात्र दिसून येत नसल्याबाबत माहिती व तंत्रज्ञान विभागाने प्राथमिक माहिती उपलब्ध करुन दिली होती. सदर सुमारे 26 लक्ष लाभार्थी राज्यातील सर्व जिल्ह्यांमधील आहेत.… — Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) August 25, 2025

In July, Tatkare had said that several ineligible beneficiaries are availing the benefits of multiple schemes. Some families had more than two beneficiaries. Even men forged documents and applied for this scheme. She said that there are 2.25 crore eligible beneficiaries under this scheme.

Also Read: Namo Express Trains Begin Special Ganesh Festival Journeys, Devotees Chant ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ at CSMT (Watch Video)

Supriya Sule claimed that there is corruption and a Rs 4,800 crore scam in the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme. She demanded white paper and an inquiry into the scheme that financially benefits several women. Speaking with reporters in Pune, she alleged that many beneficiaries have been omitted from the scheme. “Around 25 to 26 lakh names have been removed from the Ladki Bahin Yojana, of which nearly two lakh are from Pune. I want to ask the government, on what basis were the forms initially accepted, and now, on what parameters have the names been omitted?” she said.

She highlighted that several male applicants enrolled in the scheme that was launched only for women. Supriay Sule said, “Was the government unable to differentiate between male and female applicants? What kind of software was used, and who deployed this mechanism? This entire matter should be thoroughly probed.”

She also asked the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, to release a CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) report, a white paper, and initiate an inquiry into the matter.