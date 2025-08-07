Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Male Names, Duplicate Entries Detected, 20,000 Fake Beneficiaries Removed

The state government's Ladki Bahin scheme has been misused, with instances of dubious applications coming to light. Around 20,000 fake beneficiaries were eliminated from the district list after a thorough verification process. In some shocking cases, households had enrolled three to four women for the scheme, which was launched in August 2024. Additionally, even males were registered and received the installment. These fraudulent entries were detected through cross-verification of ration cards and Aadhaar numbers. Many individuals submitted fake documents or used manipulative tactics to access the scheme. Authorities have now started marking such entries with the remark 'FSC Multiple in Family,' and a process to remove their names from the list is underway.

Who Are Eligible for the Ladki Bahin Scheme?

To qualify for the Ladki Bahin scheme, women must meet the following criteria:

Women aged between 21 and 65 years, including married, unmarried, and widowed.

The annual family income must be less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

The woman must be a resident of Maharashtra.

Only two women from each family are eligible for the scheme.

Verification Drive

To identify ineligible beneficiaries, the district administration launched a large-scale verification campaign. As a result, the administration has been receiving 10-20 requests daily from people seeking withdrawal from the scheme. So far, 432 individuals have voluntarily opted out, including tax-payers and four-wheeler owners who do not qualify. A total of 9,32,250 beneficiaries were initially registered in the district.

Instalments for Eligible Beneficiaries

The process of removing ineligible names is still ongoing. From August 6, funds are being transferred to eligible women's bank accounts. According to district officials, the instalment is being transferred only after reconfirming Aadhaar and bank account links to prevent misuse in the future.