Ladki Bahin Yojana: Women Beneficiaries Owning Four-Wheelers to Be Disqualified from Scheme - Details Inside

A significant update has emerged regarding the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana. Women who own a four-wheeler will no longer be eligible for the scheme’s benefits. This decision follows reports that several women who did not meet the eligibility criteria had reportedly received benefits.

According to regional media reports, Anup Kumar Yadav, Secretary of the Women and Child Welfare Department, held a meeting on Monday. He directed state officials to visit the homes of applicants for verification. Anganwadi workers will conduct door-to-door checks to determine if a four-wheeler is present in the household. If a four-wheeler is found, the applicant will be disqualified from the scheme. In addition, the transport department will provide a list of vehicle owners to the district collectors. This list will help officials identify which households own four-wheelers.

The eligibility criteria for the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' are as follows:

The Ladki Bahin Yojana provides Rs 1,500 per month to women up to 65 years of age with a family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh. Beneficiaries must not have any family member employed in a government job, must not own a four-wheeler, and should not be receiving monthly assistance under any other government scheme.