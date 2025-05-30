Ladki Bahin Yojna: 2,652 Govt Employees Illegally Claimed Scheme Money; State to Recover Rs 3.58 Crore
Following complaints that female state government employees misused the Ladki Bahin scheme, an investigation was conducted on 1,60,559 male and female employees. It was revealed that 2,652 female employees fraudulently availed benefits under the scheme. The General Administration Department provided the UID data of these 1,60,559 employees to the Department of Information and Technology. These employees were registered in the Sevaarth system. A campaign was launched to find out how many of them availed benefits from the Ladki Bahin scheme. It was found that funds were directly deposited into the bank accounts of 2,652 female employees.
Each of these women received Rs 13,500 over 9 months, from August 2024 to April, totaling an illegal gain of Rs 3.58 crore. Government policy clearly states that government employees are not eligible for this scheme. However, these employees still applied for and received the benefits. Most of them belong to Class 3 and Class 4 service categories.
An additional six lakh employees will be scrutinized similarly.
Government to Recover Funds
The government will now recover the Rs 3.58 crore received by the 2,652 female employees who illegally availed the Ladki Bahin scheme benefits. The General Administration Department will soon issue orders to all government departments for this recovery.
8.85 Lakh Women Benefited from Two Government Schemes
Investigations have revealed that 885,000 women availed of financial benefits from both the Namo Shetkari scheme and the Ladki Bahin scheme. These women received Rs 1,500 per month under the Ladki Bahin scheme. Simultaneously, they also received Rs 6,000 each from both the Central and State governments (Rs 12,000 total) under the Namo Shetkari scheme, totaling Rs 30,000 annually.
District-wise number of women who benefit from the scheme is as follows:
- Mumbai: 10,701
- Palghar: 9,408
- Thane: 23,222
- Raigad: 12,451
- Ratnagiri: 4,878
- Sindhudurg: 3,295
- Nashik: 34,567
- Dhule: 13,750
- Nandurbar: 8,085
- Jalgaon: 55,567
- Ahmednagar: 31,228
- Pune: 32,992
- Satara: 17,845
- Sangli: 15,588
- Kolhapur: 17,745
- Solapur: 27,078
- Aurangabad: 21,052
- Jalna: 14,500
- Beed: 26,607
- Osmanabad: 9,112
- Latur: 18,968
- Hingoli: 6,001
- Parbhani: 17,427
- Nanded: 19,349
- Buldhana: 28,160
- Akola: 16,463
- Washim: 12,132
- Amravati: 24,167
- Yavatmal: 22,089
- Wardha: 6,436
- Nagpur: 19,691
- Chandrapur: 23,681
- Gadchiroli: 6,482
- Gondia: 9,208
- Bhandara: 12,126
However, government regulations specify that a person can only receive up to Rs 18,000 annually from combined government schemes. Henceforth, these women will only be eligible to receive Rs 12,000 from the Namo Shetkari scheme and Rs 6,000 from the Ladki Bahin scheme annually.