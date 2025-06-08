Ladki Bahin Yojna: Budget Rules or Fund Diversion? CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds to Opposition Charges

In the backdrop of the Assembly elections, where the Ladki Bahin Yojana played a significant role in the Mahayuti government's victory, there are now ongoing allegations and counter-allegations regarding the allocation of its funds. The opposition, following similar statements from some ministers, has alleged that funds from other departments were diverted to support the government’s ambitious Ladki Bahin Yojana. Specifically, they claimed that crores of rupees from the Social Justice Department and the Tribal Welfare Department were redirected to the scheme. Now, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued a clarification on the matter. He stated that no funds were diverted from any department for the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

The Mahayuti government had transferred Rs 410 crore from the Social Justice Department to the Women and Child Development Department for the implementation of the scheme. Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat had publicly expressed displeasure about this and even remarked that the Justice Department should be shut down altogether.

Later, the opposition claimed that Rs 335 crore from the Tribal Welfare Department was also transferred to the Women and Child Development Department for the same scheme.

Also Read: NDA govt has redefined women-led development: PM Modi

Responding to these allegations, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "As per our budgetary rules, schemes meant for the personal benefit of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes must be listed under their respective heads. The provision must be made under those specific heads. That’s why, when Deputy CM Ajit Pawar presented the budget, he included the provision under the required head and mentioned in his speech how much additional allocation was made compared to regular provisions and how it would be used."

He further added, "When funds allocated for one purpose are used for another, it is called fund diversion. However, if the law requires that funds for certain communities or departments be shown under their respective ministries, then doing so is not wrong. No funds have been diverted. As per budget rules, that money must be reflected under the appropriate department, and that is exactly how it has been recorded and spent."