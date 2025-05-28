Lahanu Kom Passes Away At 86: Senior CPI(M) Leader and Former MP Dies After Prolonged Illness

Veteran tribal leader and former Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] MP comrade Lahanu Shidwa Kom died in Palghar on Wednesday (May 28, 2025) following a brief illness,” the party said.“Kom (86), who represented the then constituency of Dahanu in the district in the Lok Sabha, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the past ten days,” it said.

Mr. Kom had also been a member of the Maharashtra Assembly and former State vice-president of the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha. A lifelong champion of tribal rights, he served as president of the Adivasi Pragati Mandal, an organisation working to educate tribal children. He is survived by his wife Hemlata, son Subodh, and daughter Sunanda.His funeral procession will be held tomorrow, Thursday, May 29, at 12 PM, starting from the Comrade Godavari Shamrao Parulekar Bhavan, the district office of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Talasari, Palghar district. Many leaders and activists of the CPI(M) from Maharashtra, leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, and other dignitaries will attend the funeral.