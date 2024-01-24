Lakhs of Maratha Reservation Activists Head Towards Mumbai

Pune: Lakhs of Maratha activists have arrived in Pune city raising slogans like " Jarange Patil Aage Badho Hum Tumhare Saath Hai, Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha". Manoj Jarange Patil is being given a warm welcome at many intersections in the city. Many Maratha activists are going to Mumbai for their reservation demands.

The march started from Wagholi in the morning. People joined the march by raising flags, and donning saffron caps on their heads, along with the sound of taal - mridanga. Traffic changes have been made as the march passes through the main road. As the march proceeds from Kharadi, traffic is being streamlined. At the intersection near Sancheti Hospital premises, Manoj Jarange Patil was welcomed with a 100 kg garland. There is a tight police presence at the rally. Also, the safety of the protestors is being taken care of.

New couples join the march

Some new couples have joined the march. They are going to Mumbai with their young child with Jarange Patil. "If we get a reservation, our son's future will be bright," they responded.

All communities fully support Jarange Patil

Apart from the Maratha community, other communities have also participated in this march of Jarange Patil. In Pimpri Chinchwad, the march is being welcomed by Muslim community.

Sambhajiraje's Swarajya Party to welcome Manoj Jarange Patil

Swarajya Party gave a grand welcome Manoj Jarange Patil. Party workers have said that preparations have been made by the party near Sancheti Hospital.