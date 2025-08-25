Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: Lesser-Known Facts About Mumbai’s Iconic Ganpati

Lal Baugcha Raja’s first look was unveiled on August 24, 2025. Lalbaugcha Raja is among Mumbai’s most renowned and historic Ganesh mandals, drawing huge crowds of devotees eager to witness the revered Ganpati idol. Each year, millions visit the pandal for darshan, and in 2025, the festivities are scheduled from August 27 to September 6. The grand reveal of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol remains one of the biggest highlights of the celebration, attracting immense devotion and excitement. While all the devotees know about the grandeur of this festival, a few facts about Lal Baugcha Raja are not known my many people.

1. Why Is Lal Baugcha Raja Called Navasacha Ganpati?

The origins of Lalbaugcha Raja date back to 1934, when the first idol was placed by devotees at Lal Baug. At the time, the local fisherfolk and mill workers, who had suffered after the closure of a well-known market in Lalbaug, prayed to Lord Ganesha for the creation of a permanent marketplace. Their wish was eventually fulfilled, and in gratitude, they began installing Ganesh idols annually. Since then, the Lalbaugcha Raja has been revered as the navasacha Ganpati — the deity believed to grant devotees’ wishes.

2. Donations Made At Lal Baugcha Raja

The fame of Lalbaugcha Raja remains unparalleled, drawing nearly 20 to 25 lakh devotees each year during the 10-day Ganesh festival. Pilgrims not only arrive from different parts of India but also travel from abroad to seek the blessings of the revered idol. Offerings range from gold and silver ornaments to large monetary donations. Over time, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has collected contributions worth crores, ranking it among the wealthiest Ganesh pandals in the nation. These donations are directed towards a variety of charitable initiatives, including education, healthcare, and welfare programs.

3. 20-Hour Virasjan Journey:

The visarjan (immersion) of Lalbaugcha Raja takes place at Girgaon Chowpatty beach on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai. The grand procession begins from Lalbaug on Anant Chaturdashi, the concluding day of Ganeshotsav, and is regarded as one of the city’s longest and most elaborate journeys, often lasting 15 to 20 hours before the idol finally reaches the seashore. Lakhs of devotees throng the streets, chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” as the majestic idol is carried through Mumbai. The immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty marks Lord Ganesha’s symbolic return to Mount Kailash after his stay with devotees.

Also Read: Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Photo: First Look of Mumbai’s Iconic Ganpati Idol Unveiled; See Pictures

4. Craftsman Keeping The Iconic Look Alive:

The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja idol has been sculpted for generations by the Kambli family, renowned artisans from Mumbai who founded Kambli Arts. Their association with the idol began in 1935, when Madhusudan D. Kambli was first commissioned to create it, and the legacy has continued through his descendants. Today, the idol is crafted under the guidance of Santosh Kambli, a third-generation sculptor, with his father Ratnakar Kambli still adding final touches, such as drawing the eyes. The family’s devotion and craftsmanship have ensured that Lalbaugcha Raja retains its distinctive form, making Kambli Arts inseparable from the festival’s history.

5. Symbol Of Unity:

Lalbaugcha Raja today stands not just as a religious icon but also as a cultural emblem of Mumbai’s identity. The festival draws people from diverse communities, reflecting the city’s spirit of unity, devotion, and enduring resilience.