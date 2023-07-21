Landslide at Malshej Ghat causes traffic chaos on Nagar-Kalyan highway

A shocking incident of a landslide took place at the popular monsoon tourism spot, Malshej Ghat, much loved by Mumbaikars. As a result, the Nagar-Kalyan highway has been closed for traffic. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported from the landslide at the ghat. However, the sudden closure has caused a significant traffic jam on the highway.

Officials from the Public Works Department have promptly arrived at the scene and are actively working to clear the landslide from the highway. The road will be reopened for traffic once the landslide on the Nagar-Kalyan highway is completely cleared.

As per reports, landslides have been reported at various locations along the Malshej Ghat road on the Nagar-Kalyan highway. Police authorities quickly responded to the scene and suspended traffic in the affected area. A heavy police force has been deployed to prevent tourists from visiting Malshej Ghat. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported due to the landslide. However, a section of the highway has collapsed. Currently, officials and construction personnel have arrived at the site and are using JCB and Poklen machinery to begin the task of clearing the landslide.