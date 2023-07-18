Landslide in Malshej ghat triggers traffic chaos amid heavy rainfall

Heavy rainfall has been reported in the ghat sections near Pune, with the entire Sahyadri range experiencing substantial downpour. However, amidst the deluge, a landslide occurred on Tuesday morning in Malshej Ghat, leading to chaotic conditions and severe traffic congestion.

Reports indicate that a tempo traveling on the road was damaged during the landslide, prompting the driver to flee in fear. The road is now covered in debris, rendering it impassable for vehicles. As traffic is restricted to one open lane, authorities are working diligently to manage the situation and ensure a smoother flow of vehicles through the affected area.