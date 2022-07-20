Landslides collapse again in Yavateshwar Ghat

Petri: Due to the ongoing heavy rains in the west of the city, the season of small and large landslides continues in Yavateshwar Ghat on the Satara-Kas road. Tourists must be careful while passing through this route. The possibility of an adverse event due to the collapse of the fissure cannot be ruled out. On Monday night, there was a large-scale crack in the ghat and came to the road. Meanwhile, one-way traffic was running for some time. The crack was removed by the construction department on Tuesday morning.

In the west, the force of rain is continuing, in Yavateshwar ghat, small and large cracks have collapsed in some places and some stones, mud and soil are falling along the road. Due to this, it is imperative for motorists to be careful while driving.



Kas Plateau, a world heritage site, is thronged by tourists throughout the year. As it is currently raining heavily, Ekiw, Dund, Bhambvali waterfalls have started to appear, and the crowd of tourists has started to increase to see the green area of ​​Kas Lake, which is lost in the thick fog. Due to this, the traffic of vehicles from Yavateshwar Ghat to go to Kas has increased. Meanwhile, landslides occur frequently in Yavateshwar Ghat every year during the monsoon season.

Due to the heavy rains over the last ten-twelve days, the Yavateshwar Ghat has caused small and large cracks, so motorists must be careful while driving. The ghat has crazy twists and turns, drivers need to drive their vehicles at low speed to anticipate the cracks in the road itself. It can be dangerous to stop vehicles in the ghat for a photo sessions.