Lata Mangeshkar death: Here's why Congress leaders did not turn up for Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failure at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The last rites with full State honours of the legendary singer were performed on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Several celebrities and political leaders attended her last rites at Shivaji Park on Sunday including actor Sharad Pawar, Piyush Goyal, Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects. However, none of the Congress leaders turned up except Bhai Jagtap. So the discussion started on social media. Now Maharashtra State President of Congress Nana Patole has given an explanation in this matter.

Nana Patole said that Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan and Amit Deshmukh were all infected by corona so they could not attend Lata Didi's funeral on Sunday. I wasn't there because my sister's mother-in-law had also died. Our Mumbai president Bhai Jagtap was present at the funeral of Lata Mangeshkar. At present in Maharashtra, we have given instructions to the people of the Congress Committee in the taluka. He said that he had done the work of paying homage to Latadidi everywhere on Sunday. Mumbai's Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh was also out of Mumbai. Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad was out of Mumbai. Saturdays and Sundays are the days of many tours. Many did not have connectivity so we could not reach.