Lata Mangeshkar death: Trolling Shah Rukh Khan is worthless and shameless; says Sanjay Raut

A photo from the funeral ceremony had gone viral in which SRK was seen offering dua alongside his manager Pooja Dadlani who joined hands in prayer. While the picture received much love from the netizens, another moment in which SRK allegedly "spat" on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains irked many netizens.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has reacted to the whole controversy. Although Raut did not name any political party in his criticism, he has turned the needle of suspicion on the BJP by saying that Shah Rukh is being trolled by a family.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said this while interacting with the media. "Who are these people. They are not ashamed at all. Even at such times, these people are doing politics of religion and caste. The manner in which Shah Rukh Khan is being trolled is wrong. Shah Rukh raised his hands in dua. People in one family, group are trolling him. What is this, it's worthless and shameless. Trolling a great artist. You cannot think beyond religion, caste, creed and hatred?," Raut said angrily.

For the unversed, this was the first time SRK made a public appearance after keeping away from the public eye since late last year following the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in a drug case.

Meanwhile, speaking of the Bharat Ratna awardee who passed away at the age of 92, Lata Mangeshkar was cremated at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours.