Latur: 31 eateries, 7 petrol pumps to face action for failing to provide separate toilets for women

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 17, 2023 03:06 PM 2023-03-17T15:06:03+5:30 2023-03-17T15:06:38+5:30

Seven  petrol pumps and 31 hotels along important roads in Maharashtra's Latur district will face action for failing to ...

Latur: 31 eateries, 7 petrol pumps to face action for failing to provide separate toilets for women | Latur: 31 eateries, 7 petrol pumps to face action for failing to provide separate toilets for women

Latur: 31 eateries, 7 petrol pumps to face action for failing to provide separate toilets for women

Next

Seven  petrol pumps and 31 hotels along important roads in Maharashtra's Latur district will face action for failing to provide separate toilets for women, an official said.

Following a representation by a women's organisation to Collector Prithviraj BP, the district administration had ordered an inspection of such establishments along prominent roads, the official said.

It is mandatory to have separate, well-maintained toilets for women at petrol pumps and hotels on major roads in the district, said the official. 

Officials inspected 81 hotels and 56 petrol pumps of which 31 eateries and 7 fuel stations were found either with no toilets for women or with toilets in unhygienic condition, he added.

Open in app
Tags : maharashtra latur Petrol Pump