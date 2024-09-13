Latur Acid Attack: Estranged Wife Throws Acid on Husband in Ahmedpur; Case Registered

A case has been registered at Ahmedpur in the Latur district of Maharashtra against a woman and four others for allegedly throwing acid at her estranged husband. According to the information, the incident took place on September 5, the case was registered two days ago.

As per complainant Govind Bhagwan Bhikane, he had a heated argument with his wife two weeks ago, following which he moved to Himpalner in Chakur tehsil. On September 5, his sister-in-law told him that his wife was at her place and was threatening to take poison if he did not return.

When he went to his sister-in-law's house, his wife and four others attacked him with chili powder, thrashed him, and then threw acid at him, he alleged. He lost consciousness and woke up next day around 11 am at the Latur Government Hospital with his mobile phone and Rs 15,000 in cash missing, said in the complaint.

Ahmedpur Police has registered a First Information Report against his wife, her sister and three others under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 124 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by the use of acid), and the probe was ongoing.