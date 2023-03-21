Latur: Authorities intervene to save three minor girls from getting married in day

The timely intervention by government authorities has saved at least three minor girls from getting married in a single day in Latur district of Maharashtra.

The state Women and Child Development Department said the action was taken based on inputs from ChildLine NGO and other sources, an official said on Monday.

He said the officials counselled the parents of the three girls and also provided legal assistance. The marriage of one of the girls was to be held at Vadval in Chakur tehsil on Saturday morning, while the nuptial ceremony for two others was planned at Bamani village in Deoni tehsil and Budhoda in Ausa tehsil, the official said.