Latur: Collector, CEO pay surprise visits to examination centres

Collector Prithviraj BP and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Parishad Abhinav Goyal on Monday paid surprise visits to various examination centres in the district to ensure a copy-free exam drive and effective implementation of instructions given by the State government for the same.

In a meeting of the departments concerned held at the collector's office, the collector had earlier given detailed instructions. To make sure the copy-free exam, the collector visited some examination centres. He was accompanied by CEO Abhinav Goyal. He paid a surprise visit to the examination centres at Togari village of Deoni tehsil and spent there an hour.

In an attempt to execute the copy-free examination drive, the revenue official team deployed at exam centres will be present at centres one hour before and after each paper till the answer sheets are collected.

Moreover, to prevent malpractices during the examination period, central security arrangements, and security teams have been deployed in the district.

Necessary police arrangements have been made at each examination centre.