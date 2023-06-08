Latur: Collectorate to hold one-day drive to distribute govt documents to divyangs at doorstep

The district administration of Latur in Maharashtra will soon organise a one-day drive, in which differently-abled persons will be given government documents and certificates at their doorsteps, a senior official said.

The drive titled Divyang Welfare Department at the Doorstep of Divyangs will be organised at the district level soon, collector Prithviraj B P during a meeting. Apart from distributing documents and certificates, the initiative will be implemented to give information to divyangs about the benefits of various government schemes, he said.

Earlier, Maharashtra government approved a four per cent quota in promotion for divyang (differently-abled) employees in service. In December 2022, Maharashtra became the first state in the country to set up a Divyang department for the welfare of differently-abled people.