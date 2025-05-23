Latur: Contractual Officer Apprehended for Accepting Bribe of Rs 12,000 in Renapur

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Latur has apprehended a 43-year-old contractual assistant programme officer for accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000. Accused Jyotirling Baburao Chikhale (43) is serving at the Panchayat Samiti office in Renapur.

The complainant had approached Chikhale to process the revised estimate for the construction of a well under the Employment Guarantee Scheme and correct his surname in government records. However, Chikhale allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 to do the job.

After being alerted, ACB first verified the complaint. During the verification operation, Chikhale told the complainant to give whatever you feel is right. A trap was laid and Chikhale was caught accepting Rs 12,000 from the complainant on Tuesday, the official said. Chikhale has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.