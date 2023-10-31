Latur: Lingayat community takes out morcha demanding reservation for sub-castes

In Maharashtra's Latur district, members of the Lingayat community organized a morcha to demand reservation for their sub-castes in the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Nomadic Tribes (NT), and Special Backward Class (SBC) categories.

The morcha was taken out under the banner of Akhil Bharatiya Veerashaiva Lingayat Shiva Sangathan on Monday and a delegation, led by the organisation’s founder president Manohar Dhonde, handed over a memorandum to the collector.

According to the memorandum submitted by the community, they have requested the inclusion of 32 sub-castes in the reservation for OBC, SBC, and NT categories. Additionally, they have put forth various demands, including an allocation of Rs 25 crore for the development of Shri Kshetra Bhaktisthalam Ahmedpur, and improvements to the Shri Kshetra Kapildhar main road, among other requests.

