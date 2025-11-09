Latur-Nanded Highway Traffic Halted After CNG Leaks from Tanker, Movement Resumes After Two Hours

Vehicular movement came to a complete standstill on the Latur-Nanded Highway in Maharashtra’s Latur district on Sunday after a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) tanker reportedly developed a leak, officials said. The incident occurred near Garud Chowk during the morning hours, prompting immediate caution from authorities. Police and emergency response teams reached the site quickly to ensure public safety and diverted vehicles to alternate routes. The sudden disruption led to long queues of vehicles on both sides of the highway, causing inconvenience to commuters and transporters travelling in the region. Officials monitored the situation closely to prevent any untoward incident.

As a safety measure, authorities temporarily halted the movement of all vehicles in the vicinity to avoid any possible ignition or accident due to gas leakage. Traffic remained suspended until the gas pressure inside the tanker decreased naturally, which was achieved around 11:45 am, an official said. Once the pressure stabilized and the risk was assessed to be minimal, vehicles were slowly allowed to pass through the affected stretch. After about two hours of disruption, normal traffic flow resumed, and officials later confirmed that the situation was under control and safe for commuters.