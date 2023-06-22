Latur: New rules imposed for cafe-shop owners to maintain order and safety

In order to ensure compliance and prevent any misconduct in coffee shops and small eateries, the district collector, Prithviraj B P, announced a series of regulations on Tuesday for cafe-shop owners in the district.

The instructions issued include the following points: the seating arrangement in the shops must be entirely under CCTV surveillance, making it mandatory for the shops to install CCTV cameras; all shop doors should have transparent glass; the seating space should be well-illuminated, and the shops should not have internal confined compartments; the use of deck, Dolby, or other sound systems should not violate noise pollution guidelines; and smoking inside the shops should be strictly prohibited. Additionally, the order mandates that cafe shop owners keep their establishments open only until the specified time set by the government. It is crucial to diligently implement these rules, and any individual found violating the order will be subject to punishment under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, as stated in the order.

According to the district collector, the rules will be implemented starting from June 20, and cafe shop owners have been given a deadline of July 9 to fulfill all the necessary requirements.