Latur Rains: Cloudburst-Like Conditions in Renapur Tehsil After Heavy Rainfall, Crops Destroyed

The unseasonal rains continue to batter Maharashtra's Latur district, leaving hundreds of farmers in distress. On Wednesday morning, October 29, heavy rains led to flooding in several parts of Latur, particularly Renapur tehsil, where cloudburst-like conditions were reported.

Soybeans that had been harvested and left for drying in the fields, destroyed by the sudden rainfall in the district, causing significant financial losses. A farmer had harvested soybeans from five acres of land, but the entire crop was submerged.

Latur Floods

Latur, Maharashtra: Heavy rains lashed Latur district, particularly Renapur tehsil, where cloudburst-like conditions were reported. Harvested soybean crops kept in fields were washed away pic.twitter.com/6G4pCFAIOm — IANS (@ians_india) October 29, 2025

The heavy rains have also affected Nilanga, Devani, Shirur Anantpal, and Ausa talukas, worsening the agricultural crisis. Farmers, already reeling from Kharif crop losses, now face delays in Rabi sowing due to severe waterlogging.

Amid this worsening situation, the farming community has urged the district administration to conduct an immediate damage assessment and announce substantial relief for affected farmers.