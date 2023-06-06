Latur: Reckless bus driving leads to fatality and injury in Udgir

At around 11:30 pm on Monday, an unfortunate incident occurred in which a young individual was struck by a bus in the vicinity of the State Bank of India, near the city police station. The accident resulted in one person sustaining injuries, prompting the registration of a case at the city police station.

According to the police, on Monday night, near the State Bank of India located in front of the city police station on Nanded-Bidar Road in the central part of Udgir city, Shailesh Sanjay Patil (age 28, resident of Kapalenagar, Udgir) was hit by a bus bearing registration number MH 24 AV 8060. The bus driver was driving recklessly, causing a strong impact.

In this incident, Shailesh Patil lost his life, while Ritesh Rajkumar Kotlavar sustained a serious injury. Following Ritesh Kotlavar's complaint, multiple charges have been registered against the bus driver, Dipak Bhimrao Ghorpade, on Tuesday morning.