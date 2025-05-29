Latur Road Accident: Two Dead, 18 Injured as Overspeeding Buses Collide on Solapur Highway

A tragic road accident occurred on Thursday morning near Ashiwa Pati on the Latur-Solapur Highway, claiming the lives of two passengers and injuring 18 others. The incident involved a high-speed collision between two private travel buses. According to preliminary reports, one of the buses overturned due to the impact, while the front portion of the other bus was severely damaged. The crash caused chaos on the highway and disrupted traffic for several hours.

Emergency responders quickly reached the scene, and all injured passengers were rushed to Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Hospital in Latur, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision. Preliminary indications suggest that overspeeding and possible driver error may have contributed to the accident. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

