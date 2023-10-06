Latur: Rural hospital in Ausa to be upgraded to 100-bed facility

MLA Abhimanyu Pawar announced that the existing 30-bed rural hospital located in Ausa, Latur district, will undergo an upgrade, transforming it into a 100-bed sub-district hospital.

He said an order has been issued by the Maharashtra government in this regard. Two national highways pass through Ausa tehsil but there is no hospital that could cater to patients in case of an accident, and this move to turn the rural hospital into a sub district level facility is welcome, he said.

Local BJP workers on Thursday burst firecrackers and distributed sweets on the announcement of the state government regarding the hospital in Ausa.