Latur Shocker: 24-Year-Old Kills Father After Being Denied Money for Exam Fee

Latur district witnessed a disturbing crime when a 24-year-old youth allegedly killed his father after being denied money to pay for a competitive exam fee. The shocking incident took place in Hipalner village of Chakur taluka, leaving the local community in disbelief. According to the complaint lodged by the accused’s mother, the youth, identified as Ajay Devidas Panchal (24), had been preparing for competitive examinations. He reportedly demanded money from his father, Devidas Kashinath Panchal (70), to pay the examination fees. However, when his father refused and instead spent the money to refill the household gas cylinder, Ajay became enraged.

Also Read: Mumbai Metro Has Two Stations Run Entirely by Women: Have You Visited Them Yet?

In the early hours of Tuesday, September 16, around 3 a.m., Ajay allegedly attacked his father with a wooden stick, striking him on the head, arms, and legs. The assault proved fatal. His mother, Sharadabai Panchal (50), later filed a complaint with the police, stating that her son killed his father in a fit of anger. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Ajay under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested him. Senior police officials, including Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ravindra Chaudhar and Police Inspector Balaji Bhande, visited the crime scene. A forensic team also collected evidence for investigation. Sub-Inspector G.N. Chamle is conducting further inquiries.

The incident has sparked outrage in the district, with many expressing shock over how a trivial dispute led to such a heinous act of patricide.