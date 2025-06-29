Latur Shocker: Father Allegedly Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter for Asking Money to Buy Chocolate

Latur, Maharashtra (June 29, 2025): A shocking incident has emerged from Bhima Tanda village in Udgir taluka of Latur district where a father allegedly killed his four-year-old daughter for asking money to buy chocolates. According to media reports, the accused Balaji Rathod got angry when his daughter Aarushi asked for money to buy chocolates. In a fit of rage, he allegedly strangled her using a saree inside their house. The girl died on the spot.

Following the incident, Udgir Rural Police registered a case against the father under relevant sections. The mother of the deceased girl has demanded the strictest punishment for the accused.

This incident comes shortly after a similar tragedy in Nashik. In that case, a police constable allegedly killed his six-year-old daughter and then died by suicide. Preliminary investigation revealed that the constable, Swapnil Gaikwad, had been under mental stress following a divorce from his wife. The daughter was identified as Bhairavi.

Swapnil was serving with the Nashik City Police. According to the reports, he strangled his daughter and later hanged himself. The Nashik Road Police Station has registered a case and begun investigation.