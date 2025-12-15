Latur Shocker: Man Allegedly Tied, Set Ablaze Inside Car; Family Demands Arrest of Accused

The charred body of a man was recovered from a burnt car in Maharashtra’s Latur district, prompting his family to allege murder, police said on Sunday. The incident was reported around 11.30 pm on Saturday after authorities received an emergency call about a vehicle on fire on the Ausa–Vanwada road. Police immediately alerted the fire brigade, which rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control. During a search of the vehicle, officials discovered a body burnt beyond recognition inside the car. A doctor was called on the scene, and initial postmortem procedures were conducted to begin determining the cause of death.

Police said the incident occurred in Ausa taluka, where the victim was allegedly tied, placed in a sack, and then set on fire inside the car on Vanwada Road. Investigators traced the burnt vehicle to the Ausa Tanda area. Following inquiries, the deceased was identified as Ganesh Gopinath Chavan, a 35-year-old resident of Ausa, with the help of his family. Identification was made based on personal belongings, including a ring found at the scene. Chavan was employed as a recovery agent with a finance company operating in the Latur region.

Senior police officials said a DNA test will be conducted to officially confirm the victim’s identity. The family has strongly alleged that Chavan was murdered and has demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the crime. They also claimed that his work in the finance sector may have led to enmity. At present, police have registered an accidental death report while further investigation continues. “The exact reason behind the incident will become clear only after a detailed probe,” an official said, adding that all possible angles, including financial disputes and criminal links, are being examined.