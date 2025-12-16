Latur Shocker: Recovery Agent Fakes Death for Rs 1 Crore Insurance, Caught Chatting With Girlfriend

A shocking incident surfaced from Maharashtra’s Latur district on December 14 when a car was found completely burnt, with a charred body inside. Police began investigating and discovered that the vehicle was used by a private bank’s recovery agent, who had been missing for several hours and whose mobile phone was switched off. Initially, it was assumed that the recovery agent had died after being trapped in the burning car. However, as the investigation progressed, startling facts emerged. The case took a dramatic turn when police found that the person believed to be dead was actually alive and was, in fact, the mastermind behind the entire crime. He got caught because he started to chat with his girlfriend.

Investigators revealed that the recovery agent staged his own death by brutally murdering an innocent man who had asked for a lift. He had not shared this idea with his family members, and they were forced to believe that he was dead and were mourning their loss. The case unravelled when police traced suspicious chats he continued to have with his girlfriend after the incident. These messages exposed that he was alive and hiding. The motive behind this inhuman act was financial gain. Police learned that the accused had taken a term insurance policy worth Rs 1 crore and had planned this elaborate conspiracy to falsely claim the insurance amount by showing himself as dead.

According to the investigation, the accused, identified as Ganesh Chavan, had carefully planned the crime. He picked up Govind Yadav, a man who had asked for a lift on Yakutpur Road in Ausa. Later, near Vanvada Pati, Ganesh set the car on fire with Govind still inside. Police said the victim was intoxicated and unable to escape. After setting the vehicle ablaze to make it appear as if he had died, Ganesh fled to Sindhudurg. Despite his attempts to disappear, police tracked him down following a detailed technical and human intelligence investigation.

Also Read: Latur Shocker: Man Allegedly Tied, Set Ablaze Inside Car; Family Demands Arrest of Accused

Latur Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe explained that around 12:30 am, police received a call about a burning vehicle near Vanvada Pati within the Ausa police station limits. Night patrol officers rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. Upon inspection, they found a completely burnt body reduced to skeletal remains inside the car. Recognising the seriousness of the case, senior officials, including the SDPO, police inspector and local crime branch officers, arrived at the scene. Forensic Science Laboratory teams, fingerprint experts and photographers were also deployed to collect crucial evidence.

Using the vehicle’s registration number, police traced the owner and learned that the car had been given to a relative for use. That relative was identified as Ganesh Chavan, who had left home around 10 pm and never returned. His phone was also switched off, strengthening the belief that the body found was his. An accidental death case was registered initially. However, inconsistencies raised suspicion among investigators. A deeper probe into Ganesh’s background revealed that he was involved in a relationship with a woman, which became a key breakthrough in uncovering the truth behind the incident.

During questioning, the woman disclosed that Ganesh was messaging her after the incident using a different mobile number. This revelation confirmed police suspicions. Teams tracked the new number, leading them from Kolhapur to Sindhudurg and finally to Vijaydurga, where Ganesh was found alive. Once taken into custody, Ganesh confessed that he had planned everything for monetary gains and had murdered an innocent man. He admitted that the entire act was staged to clear his flat loan and fraudulently obtain the Rs 1 crore term insurance payout. His confession confirmed the crime as a premeditated murder driven purely by greed.

Ganesh revealed that to make the act convincing, he placed the victim in the driver’s seat, fastened the seat belt and set the car on fire to ensure the man could not escape. To mislead investigators further, he placed his own metal bracelet near the body so that it would appear to be his remains. Police stated that this was done to deceive both the authorities and his family. However, police investigation and the local crime branch exposed the fake death drama within 24 hours, leading to the accused’s arrest.

Police have now registered a murder case against Ganesh Chavan based on a complaint filed by the accidental death inquiry officer. He remains in custody, and further investigation is underway to determine whether anyone else assisted him in planning or executing the crime. Authorities will conduct DNA sampling to conclusively establish that the deceased was Govind Yadav. All forensic and circumstantial evidence is being compiled to strengthen the case. Latur police stated that the swift resolution of the case highlights coordinated efforts and has ensured justice for the innocent victim who lost his life in this brutal conspiracy.