Latur Teacher, Wife and Daughter Commit Suicide By Jumping in Front of Train in Parbhani

A school teacher hailing from Latur, his wife and their daughter ended their lives by jumping in front of a goods train in Parbhani district, reported news agency PTI. The deaths took place at around 2:30pm on Thursday near a bridge on the Godavari river in Dharkhed, close to Gangakhed town there.

Masanaji Tudme (53), his wife Ranjana Tudme, and their daughter Anjali Tudme (22) lived in Kini Kadu in Latur's Ahmedpur tehsil. Tudme taught at Mamata Secondary School in Gangakhed.

The three were cremated at Kini Kadu on Friday, with a large number of villagers who had gathered at the crematorium expressing shock and dismay. Tudme's son-in-law had died in an accident last year, some villagers said.