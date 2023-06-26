Latur: Two-wheeler and auto rickshaw collide near Udgir; two dead, four injured

A fatal accident occurred near Hakankwadi Pati, close to Udgir, at around 4 pm on Monday. The collision involved a two-wheeler and an auto, resulting in the tragic deaths of the two-wheeler driver and a woman in the auto. Additionally, four individuals sustained injuries during the incident.

At around 4 pm on Monday, a head-on collision occurred near Hakanwadi Pati, involving a passenger auto and a two-wheeler. Tragically, the accident resulted in the untimely demise of two individuals. The deceased were identified as Sunil Ramrao Rathod (21) and Ayodhya Balaji Kadam (45), a woman passenger in the auto.

Rahul Prakash Rathod was riding the bike, while Vishnu Kondiba Mhaske, Shivaji Vishnu Mhaske, Meena Vishnu Mhaske, and an unidentified passenger sustained injuries in the incident. Upon receiving information about the accident, the staff of the rural police station swiftly responded and transported the injured individuals to the government hospital in Udgir for medical treatment. Meanwhile, a case is being registered at the Udgir Rural police station.