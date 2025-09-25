Latur: Woman Jumps Into Water-Filled Quarry; Quick Action by Police, Home Guard Save Her Life

Police saved the life of a 25-year-old woman, who tried to commit suicide by jumping into a water-filled quarry in Latur district of Maharashtra early on Thursday, September 25. The incident took place in Budhoda village on Ausa Road around 5 am.

Emergency helpline 'Dial 112' received a distress call informing that a woman had jumped into a quarry. The control room alerted the police personnel patrolling the area. Within minutes, local police teams rushed to the spot and found the woman struggling and shouting for help.

Also Read | Pune: Little Girl Attacked, Dragged by Pack of Stray Dogs in Vadgaon Sheri; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces.

Police personnel with senior officials and Home Guards jumped into the water. They pulled her out to safety and saved her life.