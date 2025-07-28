Latur: Woman Set on Fire for Questioning Husband Over Going Out with Female Friend, Four Booked for Attempted Murder

In a chilling case of domestic violence from Latur’s Pangav village, a woman was allegedly set on fire by her husband, his female friend, and in-laws. She was set on fire after she questioned her husband for taking her friend out. The incident comes in the wake of rising reports of domestic abuse across Maharashtra, especially after the Vaishnavi Hagwane case. Several married women have reportedly faced harassment or violence from in-laws, with some even ending their lives. This incident adds to the disturbing pattern of cruelty against women within their matrimonial homes, sparking concerns about growing domestic violence in the state.

According to the complaint filed with Renapur police, the victim, Fatima Qureshi, questioned her husband, Tofiq Qureshi, around 10 a.m. on Thursday about why he had taken her friend, Hina Pathan, for an outing. In a shocking response, Tofiq allegedly poured petrol on Fatima, and Hina reportedly lit a match and threw it at her. As Fatima caught fire, her mother-in-law, Faimun Qureshi, reportedly closed the door from the inside, while her brother-in-law, Shafiq Qureshi, locked it from the outside, preventing her from escaping. Fatima suffered 70% burns and is now battling for her life.

Police have booked all four accused — the husband, his friend, and two in-laws — for attempted murder and criminal conspiracy under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Fatima’s condition remains critical, and she is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The brutal nature of the attack has sent shockwaves through the local community. Authorities are under pressure to take swift action and ensure justice. This case once again highlights the urgent need for stronger safeguards and support systems for women facing abuse within their own homes.