Latur: Woman Traffic Constable Slap and Abuse Young Girls for Triple-Seat Riding; Video Goes Viral

Latur, Maharashtra (June 24, 2025): A woman traffic constable in Latur allegedly assaulted three young women and used abusive language after stopping them for riding triple-seat on a two-wheeler. The incident took place at Renapur Naka and was recorded on video by a bystander. The footage has gone viral on social media and triggered mixed reactions from the public.

According to initial reports, the three girls were riding a scooter at high speed through a busy road when the constable stopped them. Instead of issuing a formal penalty, she reportedly slapped them and scolded them using offensive words. In the video, the girls are seen apologising repeatedly. The constable is heard warning them that she would speak more harshly if they failed to cooperate.

The video has triggered a wave of responses online. Some users supported strict action against traffic violators, while others criticised the constable’s conduct and language. Many expressed that while enforcing traffic rules is necessary, physically assaulting and publicly shaming the girls was not justified. The incident has raised questions about police behaviour, public accountability and the role of social media in exposing such acts. As of now, there has been no official statement from the police department. It is still unclear whether any disciplinary action will be taken against the constable involved.