Latur: Woman’s Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase Near Tiru Riverbed, Investigation Underway

In shocking turn of events a dead boy stuffed in suitcase was found on Tiru riverbed in Latur. According to information it came flowing from Chakur Taluka. This incident has created significant threat among the locals. As per the police, the age of deceased woman is between 25-30 year-old. On Sunday, August 24th, around 4 pm, police were alerted by farmers to a strong odor near the Tiru river bridge connecting Chakur and Vadwana in Shelgaon Shivara.

A police team including Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Gaikwad of Vadwana police station and Police Inspector Balaji Bhande of Chakur came to the area. When they searched the area where the smell was coming from, a suitcase was found on the river bank.

The suitcase was then opened and the body of a woman was found in it. Everyone was shocked to see this scene. After that, District Additional Superintendent of Police Mangesh Chavan, Local Crime Branch Police Inspector Sudhakar Bawkar and other police reached the spot. Police took woman's body into custody and sent it to the health center in Chapoli for autopsy. Authorities have launched an investigation into the woman's murder. Initial estimates suggest the suitcase containing her body was thrown from the bridge over the river.