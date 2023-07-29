Law Commission chairperson Ritu Raj Awasthi meets Maha CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai



Law Commission chairperson Ritu Raj Awasthi on Saturday met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence in Mumbai.

Shinde welcomed Awasthi with an idol of Lord Ganesh and a shawl, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement. However, the purpose of the meeting is not known.

Awasthi is currently serving as the chairperson of the 22nd Law Commission of India. The Law Commission had demanded suggestions and views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious, organisations, on the Uniform Civil Code.

The extended deadline to submit suggestions ended on July 28.