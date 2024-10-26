Lawrence Bishnoi To Contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024? Uttar Bhartiya Vikas Sena Seeks Nomination Form for Gangster

The Uttar Bhartiya Vikas Sena (UBVS), a political party registered with the Election Commission of India (ECI), sought the "AB" form, a document required for nomination filling, from the returning officer to file nomination on behalf of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

UBVS leader Sunil Shukla sought to file a nomination form on behalf of Lawrence Bishnoi for the upcoming election in the Bandra West Assembly constituency. In a letter written to the returning officer, Shukla said that he would secure Bishnoi’s signature on the form and finalise an affidavit, a step required to validate Bishnoi’s candidacy.

This comes days after Uttar Bhartiya Vikas Sena offered Bishnoi a ticket to contest in the upcoming state polls. In the letter, the party also claimed that if Lawrence Bishnoi approves, the list of 50 candidates will be announced soon.

Bishnoi was lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati Central Jail and in the news for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui and threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The Bandra West assembly constituency has notable political significance, serving as the starting point for Baba Siddique, who previously held the position of Member of the Legislative Assembly from the area.

Mumbai, Delhi and Punjab police have launched a major operation against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Delhi Police has arrested seven gangsters of Lawrence Gang. Mumbai-Punjab police have arrested many people in Baba Siddiqui murder case.