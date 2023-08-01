"Leaders of other countries take PM Modi's autograph and show respect," says Maharashtra CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be awarded the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award by the Lokmanya Tilak Memorial Trust. Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised Prime Minister Modi wholeheartedly. Shinde stated that Modi's reception of the Tilak Award will bring him the blessings and strength of Lokmanya Tilak.

Eknath Shinde praised Lokmanya Tilak as a strong patriot who even shook the leadership of the British. He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving the award named after such a remarkable figure. This award is bestowed upon those who have made significant contributions to the country. Sharad Pawar has also been a recipient of this prestigious award.

"I congratulate and express my gratitude to the Tilak Pratishthan Smarak Trust for selecting Narendra Modi. Modiji has emerged as an international leader, and just like Lokmanya Tilak, he has gained worldwide recognition. Lokmanya was a prominent advocate of self-rule and played a crucial role in shaping a better future for our nation after Independence. Similarly, Modi has championed the slogan 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas' since assuming office," he said

“That is why I am proud that Modi's work is being recognized with this honour. Even the country of France has bestowed its highest honour on Modi. Some call him boss, and some touch his feet; such a Prime Minister has never been seen by the country. Due to him, the country's pride and self-esteem have been elevated," he added.

Speaking further, Shinde said, "PM Modi's achievements are immense. It is a privilege for us to witness this historic event. Under Modi's leadership, the government in the country has successfully resolved numerous complex problems. They are turning the dream of a strong India into a reality. This award will grant them the support, strength, and blessings of the people."