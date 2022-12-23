Leaders of Shiv Sena alleges SIT in Disha Salian death case meant to divert attention from land scam

Leaders of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) alleged that the Maharashtra government has announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Disha Salian death case to divert the attention from the Nagpur land scam involving Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to a reports of PTI, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said in the state Assembly that an SIT will be formed to conduct a probe into the death of Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to police, Salian (28) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020. Talking to reporters in Delhi, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said it has been established that Rajput committed suicide.

Rahul Shewale (Lok Sabha member from Shinde’s Sena faction) made defamatory claims against Aaditya Thackeray. All this is being done to divert attention from the NIT scam, he said.

In Nagpur, Aaditya Thackeray was present in the Assembly when the MLAs belonging to the Shinde-led Sena faction and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised the issue of Shewale’s allegation in the Lok Sabha. The present government was playing dirty politics which has never happened in the House in the past, he said.

Never did I see the House work in this manner in the last two-and-a-half years. I have been watching the proceedings of the state legislature and Parliament for the last many years on TV. But I never saw the ruling party protest in this manner in the Well of the House, the MLA from Worli in Mumbai said. He noted that Salian’s parents had requested the President to stop defaming the family.