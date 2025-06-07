Legendary Scholar and Marathi Literary Luminary Daji Panshikar Passes Away at 92

Renowned scholar and literary figure Daji Panshikar passed away on Friday, June 6, in Thane, at the age of 92. A stalwart in Marathi literature and an erudite scholar of the Ramayan, Mahabharata, and Sant Vangmaya, Panshikar leaves behind a profound legacy of intellectual and cultural contributions. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, son, son-in-law, and daughter-in-law. Daji Panshikar was not only revered for his literary acumen but also for his tireless efforts in public education through lectures that spanned over five decades. With more than 2,500 lectures delivered across the globe, he carried forward the rich heritage of Hindu scriptures and upheld the traditions of his predecessor, the esteemed Vasudev Shastri Panshikar.

He contributed prolifically to Marathi journalism, writing for Times and various other newspapers, while also penning a celebrated column in Saamna Dainik for 16 consecutive years. These writings are now regarded as ideological treasures in Maharashtra. Among his acclaimed works are Mahabharata Ek Sudacha Pravasa, Karna Khara Koon Thota?, Kathamrutam, Kanikaniti, two volumes of Stotra Ganga based on Adi Shankaracharya’s hymns, five volumes of Unfamiliar Ramayana, and Gaan Saraswati Kishori Amonkar – Adi Shakticha Dhanyodgar.

Known for his deep reflection, subject mastery, and precise interpretations, Panshikar’s work was deeply rooted in cultural consciousness. He also had close associations with stalwarts from Marathi literature, music, theatre, and cinema during his tenure managing his elder brother Prabhakar Panshikar’s theatrical institution, Natyasampada Natya Sanstha. Daji Panshikar’s final rites were conducted on Saturday, June 7, at 9:30 a.m. at Jawahar Bagh Crematorium in Thane West, marking the end of a luminous chapter in Maharashtra’s cultural history.