Leopard enters Marathi TV serial set at Mumbai’s Film City crew runs in panic

A leopard and its cub entered the sets of a Marathi television show on Wednesday, July 26. The incident created panic as it occurred at a time when the shooting for reportedly underway. A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media in which crew members can be seen running around after spotting the leopard on sets.

All Indian Cine Workers Association president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has also expressed concern over the incident. “More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost life. This has been the third or fourth such instance within the last 10 days. Govt is not taking strong measures towards this," he said as quoted by the news agency ANI. This is the second such incident in the last week. Just a few days back, a leopard was also spotted on the sets of Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana’s popular show Ajooni. Reportedly, the leopard had also killed a dog but no humans were harmed.