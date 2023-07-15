Leopard sighting triggers panic among villagers in Palghar, school shut
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 15, 2023 01:30 PM 2023-07-15T13:30:37+5:30 2023-07-15T13:31:07+5:30
Frequent sighting of a leopard has triggered panic at a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district with the local authorities asking the residents, especially children and elderly people, not to step out of houses after sunset, officials said on Saturday.
A Zilla Parishad-run school at Bavda village in Dahanu taluka, where the big cat was seen in the past few days, was also shut as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident, they said.
