Leopard sighting triggers panic among villagers in Palghar, school shut

Frequent sighting of a leopard has triggered panic at a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district with the local authorities

Frequent sighting of a leopard has triggered panic at a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district with the local authorities asking the residents, especially children and elderly people, not to step out of houses after sunset, officials said on Saturday.

A Zilla Parishad-run school at Bavda village in Dahanu taluka, where the big cat was seen in the past few days, was also shut as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident, they said.

 

