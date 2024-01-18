"Let Modi Turn 80, I Will Ask Him Too.." Ajit Pawar Hits Back at Nana Patole's Challenge

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has hit back at the opposition's criticism after the NCP's women's rally. Ajit Pawar has implied many times that Sharad Pawar should be on the sidelines given his advanced age. Congress leader Nana Patole in turn had challenged Ajit Pawar to ask Modi to retire. Ajit Pawar has now responded to Patole's comment.

"The BJP has imposed age limits on others. But he (Modi) has not left office himself. If Ajit Pawar has the courage, he should tell PM Modi to retire now. Then see how their corruption scandal of Rs 70,000 crore comes out," state Congress president Nana Patole had said.

In his response to Patole, Ajit Pawar said, "I will not ask Modi his age, but let him be 80 first. Also, tell Nana, don't teach me, see how many parties you have changed".

Ajit Pawar has also commented on the Maratha reservation agitation. "The government is doing the government's job. Whatever decision can be taken within the framework of the law will be taken. Even though the chief minister is in Davos, he talks to us on Maharashtra issues." Pawar said.