'Let Raj Thackeray Return to Mumbai First': Sanjay Raut on Alliance with Uddhav Thackeray

MNS President Raj Thackeray gave an interview to actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar. In this interview, he has indirectly extended his hand to Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party chief Uddhav Thackeray for an alliance. Uddhav Thackeray has also expressed a positive stance. Meanwhile, now Sanjay Raut has once again hinted at an alliance. MP Sanjay Raut held a press conference today in which he commented on the MNS and Shiv Sena alliance.

MP Raut said, Raj Thackeray has extended his hand and Uddhav Thackeray has responded to him. We should wait and Let it go for a few days. The MNS chief is not in Mumbai. Let him come to Mumbai. After that, we will all discuss. Why waste the seriousness of the issue by discussing it every day? There are feelings in the minds of the people.

"There is no need for any politician to discuss the relationship between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray. What is the relationship between these two? I know this. Such relationships do not break due to politics. Uddhav Thackeray is extremely positive," Raut also said.

We worked together for a long time: Raut

Sanjay Raut said, Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray and I have worked together for a long time. If the two brothers want to meet, let them meet, we are with them. I am a guest of both houses. The paths parted due to politics. Raut also criticized that the BJP has created bitterness in politics in Maharashtra.